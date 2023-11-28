Press Releases
SAi Promotes Eyal Friedman to Lead International Sales Team
Sarit Tichon retires after 35 years with the company.
(PRESS RELEASE) SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA — SA International (SAi), the leading provider of software design and production solutions for the signmaking, digital printing, textile and CNC machining industries, announces the promotion of Eyal Friedman to Senior Vice President and Managing Director of International Sales, replacing Sarit Tichon who is retiring.
Eyal Friedman has been with SAi for over 23 years, serving most recently as VP of Product Management and previously as VP of Technical Services. In his new role, Friedman will direct the efforts of sales teams in China, Europe, India, Latin America, Japan, and Australia, in addition to overseeing the Product Management team.
“Eyal comes with a wealth of experience and passion for the industry and has demonstrated exceptional leadership in our company”, said Mikki Webb, SAi president and CEO. “I’m confident that he will continue to achieve our objectives and further strengthen our teams’ dynamics and goals.”
Don Feagan, chairman of SAi’s Board of Directors, said, “We wish Sarit all the best in her new direction, and we congratulate Eyal on his important and significant promotion. Eyal is ideally suited to manage SAi’s international business and is greatly respected by equipment manufacturers, resellers and customers alike for his deep technical knowledge and understanding of the market.”
About SA International (SAi)
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, SA International (SAi) is recognized as a global leader in providing software solutions from design to production for the signmaking, digital printing and CNC machining industries. SAi Flexi ranks as the world's number one software for signmaking and is found on more wide-format printers than all other software systems combined. In addition, the company is one of the leaders in software for the CNC machining market with its EnRoute CAD/CAM software.
SAi has a loyal and well-distributed network of resellers around the world with over 200,000 customers in more than 150 countries. It enjoys strong relationships with industry leading equipment manufacturers and resellers. In addition to its Salt Lake City headquarters, SAi has offices in Sarasota, Florida; Brussels, Belgium; São Paulo, Brazil; Pune, India; Shanghai, China; and Tokyo, Japan.
For further information, please visit: www.thinksai.com.
