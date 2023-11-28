Press Releases
Custom Apparel Provider Marks 15 “Frogtastic” Years
After receiving recognition from local officials, Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More visited nearby businesses and hosted an open house to celebrate.
(PRESS RELEASE) DUNEDIN, FL — Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More, a pioneering name in personalized apparel and franchising, announces its 15th business anniversary. For a decade and a half, Big Frog has been at the forefront of delivering high-quality, custom-designed apparel to communities across the United States, with recent expansion into Canada.
Big Frog Co-Founders Tina Bacon-DeFrece, Ph.D. and Ron DeFrece, along with a full complement of Big Frog Franchise Group team members, accepted recognition at the Dunedin City Commission Work Session on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. The Honorable Mayor Bujalski and the Honorable City Commissioners Gow, Freaney, Walker, and Tonrga congratulated Big Frog on the milestone and presented a Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of Big Frog being a cornerstone of the community for 15 years.
Festivities continued Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, with a team lunch and a special cake. The “Frog Squad,” led by Big Frog himself, took the celebration to the street, visiting nearby businesses and giving away free, limited-edition anniversary design t-shirts and cookies branded with the “15 Frogtastic Years” logo. Big Frog posed for photos with business owners and passersby, making for a fun and festive day. They then hosted an open house and invited visitors to the headquarters office to celebrate. Among the visitors was Maureen Freaney, one of the Dunedin City Commissioners.
“We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone and grateful to our Dunedin friends and neighbors who shared in our celebration,” says Big Frog Co-Founder, President, and CEO Tina Bacon-DeFrece, Ph.D. “Our success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the support of our customers, and the strength of our franchise model. We look forward to continuing to serve our communities with the same passion and creativity for years to come.”
Over the years, Big Frog expanded its footprint, with more than 75 store locations across the United States and Canada and anticipates growing by an additional 250 locations in the U.S. and an additional 25 locations in Canada in the next five years. Each franchise embodies the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional custom apparel and building lasting connections within their communities.
About Big Frog Franchise Group
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Dunedin, Florida, Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More, Inc. is an international franchise system with over 75 independently owned and operated stores across North America. They specialize in Direct-to-Garment (DTG) and Direct-to-Film (DTF) printing and offer a wide range of other custom apparel decorating services. They offer free design help, no minimums, no art/setup fees, and fast turnaround. Find a store at BIGFROG.COM, U.S. franchise opportunities at BIGFROGFRANCHISE.COM, Canadian franchise opportunities at BIGFROG.CA, and Big Frog on YouTube.
