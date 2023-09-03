Big Frog of Raleigh-North Gets LGBT Certification

(PRESS RELEASE) RALEIGH, NC – Big Frog of Raleigh-North announces its recent certification as an LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE) through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Supplier Diversity Initiative. The NGLCC is the business voice of the LGBT community and serves as the nation’s exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned and operated businesses.

“We are so pleased to welcome Big Frog of Raleigh-North to the ever-expanding network of NGLCC certified LGBT Business Enterprises and the hundreds of corporations and government agencies eager to put them to work,” said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson and Co-Founder and CEO Chance Mitchell. “According to NGLCC’s groundbreaking America’s LGBT Economy report, America’s estimated 1.4 million LGBT business owners, many of them NGLCC certified, add over $1.7 trillion to the GDP and create tens of thousands of new jobs. We are proud to count Big Frog of Raleigh-North among those who prove every day that LGBT businesses are the future of the American economy.”

Big Frog of Raleigh-North is now eligible to participate in the NGLCC’s corporate partners’ supplier diversity programs, can take advantage of the case educational opportunities promoted by the NGLCC, and can work to foster business-to-business relationships with other LGBTBE’s worldwide throughout the year and especially at the NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference.

“We take immense pride in our official affiliation with the LGBT community,” asserts Kyle Perkins, co-founder of Big Frog of Raleigh-North. “The unwavering backing and encouragement we have garnered from local chambers, national organizations, and the wider LGBT community have been resoundingly positive. As store owners, we are honored to embody a vital aspect of the LGBT spectrum.”

About NGLCC

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) is the business voice of the LGBT community and the exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned businesses. With more than 200 corporate partners, and 62 local, state, and international affiliate chambers, NGLCC is the largest LGBT business development and economic advocacy organization in the world.

About Big Frog of Raleigh-North

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More of Raleigh-North (Big Frog of Raleigh-North) is a premier custom garment store, serving families, corporations, and non-profits in North Carolina’s Triangle area. Since 2018, this family-owned business has provided top-notch solutions for personalized t-shirts, polos, hats, coozies, and tote bags. Their Customer Experience Center in North Raleigh offers hands-on brand and material exploration for customers to make informed purchases.

