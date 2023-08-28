Screen Printing Recognized in B2B Journalism Awards

(PRESS RELEASE) Screen Printing has earned 6th-place recognition in the annual Tabbie Awards for our September/October 2022 issue, according to an announcement from TABPI.

Although we had awards on our mind when we produced that issue, we weren’t thinking about ourselves. This edition carried coverage of the annual Women in Screen Printing (WISP) awards. Other highlights included special effects ink, hiring people with disabilities, and the value of product comparisons.

The Tabbie Awards are presented by The Trade, Association, Business Publications International (TABPI), an organization dedicated to “uniting editors and designers working for English-language publications around the globe — in print and online — and promoting a common dedication to editorial excellence.”