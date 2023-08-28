Press Releases
Screen Printing Recognized in B2B Journalism Awards
Our September/October 2022 digital issue earned sixth place in the “Best Single Issue” category.
(PRESS RELEASE) Screen Printing has earned 6th-place recognition in the annual Tabbie Awards for our September/October 2022 issue, according to an announcement from TABPI.
Although we had awards on our mind when we produced that issue, we weren’t thinking about ourselves. This edition carried coverage of the annual Women in Screen Printing (WISP) awards. Other highlights included special effects ink, hiring people with disabilities, and the value of product comparisons.
The Tabbie Awards are presented by The Trade, Association, Business Publications International (TABPI), an organization dedicated to “uniting editors and designers working for English-language publications around the globe — in print and online — and promoting a common dedication to editorial excellence.”
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Nazdar Ink Appoints Digital Ink Chemist
Know Your Numbers
What Services Outside of Screen Printing Generate Revenue for Your Business?
Streetwear “Side Hustle” Earns Riches for Rocker
WB/WEEK Demystifies Water-Based Printing
