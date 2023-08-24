Connect with us

Nazdar Ink Appoints Digital Ink Chemist

Pramudi Abeydeera will be responsible for researching and developing new and innovative inkjet products, with the aim of generating new business and supporting the growth of existing accounts.
(PRESS RELEASE) Nazdar Ink Technologies, a manufacturer of UV, water-based and solvent-based wide-format digital inkjet, screen-printing and flexographic ink products, has appointed Pramudi Abeydeera as Digital Ink Chemist, with immediate effect.

Pramudi Abeydeera

Joining the Nazdar R&D team, Pramudi will be responsible for researching and developing new and innovative inkjet products, with the aim of generating new business and supporting the growth of existing accounts.

Pramudi brings with her more than four years of experience in inkjet technology R&D, having worked across key development areas such as formulation, water-based coatings, and direct-to-garment inks.

In addition to her industry knowledge, Pramudi has a Master of Science in Chemistry from the University of Kentucky and is a Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry at Bircham International University in Madrid, Spain.

“Pramudi’s deep understanding of ink properties and her innovative approach to formulation will undoubtedly contribute significantly to our ongoing research endeavours and product development,” says Evan Benbow, vice president of R&D, at Nazdar. “We’re delighted to welcome her to the team and wish her all the best in her new role at Nazdar.”

About Nazdar

With manufacturing facilities in Europe and the USA, Nazdar Ink Technologies strives to be the most knowledgeable and dependable supplier across many industries and sectors and is committed to enhancing its full range of high-performance ink and fluid solutions with outstanding service and customer support.

For more information, please visit www.nazdar.com.

