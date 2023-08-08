Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More Appoints Chief Development Officer

(PRESS RELEASE) DUNEDIN, FL — Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More announces David Braun as its new Chief Development Officer. Braun joined the team in mid-July 2023. As a member of the executive team, he will report to Co-Founder and CEO Tina Bacon-DeFrece, Ph.D., and will work remotely from Chelsea, MI to oversee the organization’s franchise development team efforts.

“We are thrilled David joined our Big Frog Franchise team and look forward to working with him,” said DeFrece. “His extensive knowledge of franchising will enable our franchise system to achieve accelerated levels of growth and franchise success.”

Braun comes to Big Frog most recently from City Wide Facility Solutions. He has over 27 years of executive level experience in all levels of franchising, helping to launch, develop, oversee, manage, and grow 18 different franchise concepts in various industries. Braun specializes in conversions, acquisitions, broker networks, distribution, marketing, and franchise development, support, and finance.

“I am delighted to join the Big Frog team,” Braun said. “There is enormous growth potential for the Big Frog Brand, and I look forward to spearheading our franchise development efforts to achieve new heights of success.”

Braun and Wendy, his wife of 17 years, live in their beautiful home on a lake in the middle of the woods in Chelsea, MI. They have two daughters: Haley and Madison, and two dogs: Willow, a Collie, and Truffles, a Pomeranian. They enjoy boating on the lake, Michigan football, and anything outdoors.

About Big Frog Franchise Group

Each independently owned and operated Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More store specializes in Direct-to-Garment (DTG) printing, a clean and green apparel printing technology. Big Frog is a one-stop-shop for “un-frog-ettable” custom apparel, offering a wide selection of services such as screen printing, embroidery, vinyl, and Ultra Print (heat press). Big Frog also offers free design help, no minimums or art/setup fees and fast turnaround. Established in 2008 by Co-Founders Leeward Bean, Tina Bacon-DeFrece, Ph.D., and Ron DeFrece, Big Frog Franchise Group has since expanded to nearly 100 locations in 25 states and Canada. Headquartered in Dunedin, Fla., Big Frog is led by President and CEO Tina Bacon-DeFrece. For the nearest Big Frog store, visit BIGFROG.COM. For U.S. franchise opportunities, visit BIGFROGFRANCHISE.COM. For Canadian franchise opportunities, visit BIGFROG.CA. View Big Frog YouTube content here.

