HIX Corporation Adds to Sales and Marketing Team
James Ortolani will lead graphic equipment sales and be involved in new product development.
(PRESS RELEASE) HIX Corporation welcomes the addition of James Ortolani to their sales and marketing team.
James will head up Graphic Equipment sales and be involved in new product development for HIX. James has been in the Imprinted Sportswear Industry since 1985 and was inducted in the ASPDT (Academy of Screen and Digital Print Technologies) in 2011 for his contributions to the technical growth and advancement of the printing industry.
James was previously employed at HIX putting in 20 years with the company and his return will be a strong addition to the HIX management team and will bring 40 years of textile screen printing process knowledge to the company.
His new title at HIX is Graphic Sales & Product Development Mgr.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
