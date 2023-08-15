HIX Corporation Adds to Sales and Marketing Team

(PRESS RELEASE) HIX Corporation welcomes the addition of James Ortolani to their sales and marketing team.

James will head up Graphic Equipment sales and be involved in new product development for HIX. James has been in the Imprinted Sportswear Industry since 1985 and was inducted in the ASPDT (Academy of Screen and Digital Print Technologies) in 2011 for his contributions to the technical growth and advancement of the printing industry.

James was previously employed at HIX putting in 20 years with the company and his return will be a strong addition to the HIX management team and will bring 40 years of textile screen printing process knowledge to the company.

His new title at HIX is Graphic Sales & Product Development Mgr.