Press Releases
Stahls’ Partners With Chipply
The integration with the online store software for apparel decorators promotes heat print on demand.
(PRESS RELEASE) ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI — STAHLS’ has partnered with Chipply, the popular online store software for custom apparel decorators, team dealers, and corporate suppliers. This integration promotes heat print on demand by introducing new automation features aimed at improving the order fulfillment process and overall efficiency using direct to film transfers.
Chipply is an eCommerce platform designed to seamlessly operate custom stores. From building sites and acquiring orders, to integrating blank suppliers, automating work orders, scheduling shipping, and generating invoices, the entire process is streamlined. With the ability to choose from a wide product assortment of blanks and order in quantities as little as one, Chipply enables decorators to take on any customer request.
The key benefit of the collaborative effort is the new API connection to the STAHLS’ Artwork Dashboard. This allows for one-click ordering of UltraColor MAX direct to film heat transfers directly from the Chipply order management software. The impact for apparel decorators means reducing the need for manual data entry and expensive in-house equipment, which empowers businesses of any size to leverage heat printing & DTF transfers for a scalable, on-demand solution.
STAHLS’ is proud to join the dozens of integrated apparel suppliers and industry partners connected to the Chipply platform. The partnership marks a major milestone in our commitment to driving success for decorators in the digital marketplace. For more information, please join STAHLS’ & Chipply for a joint webinar on November 29th, 2023 at 2pm ET. Register now.
To get started and learn more about the exclusive STAHLS’ $500 off onboarding discount, visit stahls.com/chipply.
STAHLS', a GroupeSTAHL company, is a world leader specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of heat printing technologies. STAHLS' provides customers with the most economical and efficient ways to decorate garments. STAHLS' is headquartered in St. Clair Shores, MI, with GroupeSTAHL operations located throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, visit stahls.com, call 800.4.STAHLS, or email karin.bellinghausen@stahls.com.
