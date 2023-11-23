Vycom Recycling Keeps Printing United Expo Green

(PRESS RELEASE) SCRANTON, PA — Vycom, a market-leading manufacturer of highly innovative plastic sheet products, returned to PRINTING United 2023 with its Vycom Recycling Program, where 1,470 pounds of printed and unprinted rigid PVC and acrylic scraps and trim were reclaimed.

Designated collection bins were stationed in select exhibitors’ booths including CET Color, Cutworx, Fujifilm, Kongsberg/MultiCam, Mimaki, Trotec Laser, and Zünd, to collect rigid PVC and acrylic scraps and trim as part of their demonstrations. Working with Shepard, the official event services provider for PRINTING United 2023, these materials were collected from the bins and sent to Return Polymers, a leader in PVC recycling and processing. The materials are then reprocessed into other products, ensuring they do not end up in landfills.

The program is provided at no charge to participating exhibitors at select signage and graphics exhibitions and is a win-win-win for all – the print service provider/fabricator, the customer, and the environment – with the opportunity to keep tens of millions of pounds of signage and graphics waste out of landfills each year, revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future.

Recognized by IAPD – The Performance Plastics Association

Since the exhibit material collection part of the Vycom Recycling Program started in May 2022, Vycom has collected more than 8,000 pounds of material from four signage and graphics trade shows. Vycom was recently recognized by the industry association IAPD – also known as The Performance Plastics Association – in receiving the IAPD Environmental Impact Award based on the recycling program at signage and graphics exhibitions. Additionally, the company won the IAPD Environmental Excellence Gold Award and the IAPD Marketing Excellence Silver Award.

About the Vycom Recycling Program

The Vycom Recycling Program is designed to take back and recycle printed and unprinted rigid PVC and acrylic sheets and scraps and drops from finishing and fabricating. The program is intended for users of rigid PVC, acrylic, and PE products – in coordination with authorized distributors for drop-off or collection – to recycle used signage and scrap. This material is shipped to recycling facilities in the U.S. and used to manufacture high-performance plastics products, ensuring they do not end up in landfills.

For more information on the Vycom Recycling Program, interested parties are encouraged to email: RecyclingWithVycom@VycomPlastics.com, visit www.vycomplastics.com/sustainability, or call 1-800-235-8320.

About Vycom