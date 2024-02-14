Press Releases
Arcus Printers Launches Brand-New Website for Decorating Equipment Customers
New website features a sleek and intuitive design.
(PRESS RELEASE) HIGH POINT, NC — Arcus Printers, a leading nationwide provider of cutting-edge decorating equipment, including direct-to-film (DTF) printers, UV DTF printers, DTF software and sublimation printers, is excited to announce the launch of its new website. This milestone represents the manufacturer’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience and providing easy access to innovative products and services.
The new website features a sleek and intuitive design, making it easier than ever for customers to explore Arcus Printers’ range of decorating equipment solutions. Whether you’re looking for high-quality DTF printers, curing ovens, software or supplies like films, powders and inks, to streamline your decorating process, the website offers comprehensive information and easy navigation to help you find exactly what you need.
“We’re thrilled to unveil our new website, which reflects our dedication to providing the best possible experience for our valued customers,” said Brian Belk, Managing Director at Axiom America, parent company of Arcus Printers. “With enhanced features and user-friendly navigation, we aim to make it easier than ever for decorators to find the perfect equipment to bring their creative visions to life.
Key features of the new website include:
- Detailed product descriptions and specifications to help our customers make more informed purchasing decisions.
- User-friendly interface for seamless browsing on desktop, tablet and mobile devices.
- Secure online ordering for convenient purchasing.
- Customer contact information for quick assistance with any inquiries or issues.
- Resources section with helpful guides, tutorials and troubleshooting tips.
Axiom America launched its Arcus Printers division in 2021 to better serve U.S. customers. “At Arcus Printers, our commitment to customer satisfaction sets us apart in the industry,” Belk said. “We recognized a need for equipment that not only runs smoothly, but is backed by unparalleled support. Our ability to make swift and significant modifications to our printers, addressing customer requests while maintaining superior quality, underscores our dedication. With turnaround times as short as two weeks, we ensure our customers receive the best-in-class solutions tailored to their exact specifications.”
Learn more about the company’s range of decorating equipment and software solutions and explore the new website.Advertisement
About Arcus Printers: Arcus Printers, a division of Axiom America, is a premier nationwide manufacturer of cutting-edge decorating technologies and equipment. Our commitment to excellence is evident in our best-of-breed products, renowned for their unmatched quality, reliability and technical support. With a focus on customer satisfaction and manufacturing consulting, we empower companies of all sizes to embrace the opportunities of tomorrow with confidence. With experts in direct-to-film printing, wide-format digital fabric printing, laser-cutting solutions, embroidery and other forms of textile decoration, our team is dedicated to providing holistic solutions for both growing and established companies to unleash their creativity and achieve exceptional results. Founded in 2004, Axiom America has three regional offices, including in Colorado, and shipping hubs in North Carolina and California, offering end-to-end service to our U.S. customer base. To learn more, visit the website.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
