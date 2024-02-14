Arcus Printers Launches Brand-New Website for Decorating Equipment Customers

(PRESS RELEASE) HIGH POINT, NC — Arcus Printers, a leading nationwide provider of cutting-edge decorating equipment, including direct-to-film (DTF) printers, UV DTF printers, DTF software and sublimation printers, is excited to announce the launch of its new website. This milestone represents the manufacturer’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience and providing easy access to innovative products and services.

The new website features a sleek and intuitive design, making it easier than ever for customers to explore Arcus Printers’ range of decorating equipment solutions. Whether you’re looking for high-quality DTF printers, curing ovens, software or supplies like films, powders and inks, to streamline your decorating process, the website offers comprehensive information and easy navigation to help you find exactly what you need.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our new website, which reflects our dedication to providing the best possible experience for our valued customers,” said Brian Belk, Managing Director at Axiom America, parent company of Arcus Printers. “With enhanced features and user-friendly navigation, we aim to make it easier than ever for decorators to find the perfect equipment to bring their creative visions to life.

Key features of the new website include:

Detailed product descriptions and specifications to help our customers make more informed purchasing decisions.

User-friendly interface for seamless browsing on desktop, tablet and mobile devices.

Secure online ordering for convenient purchasing.

Customer contact information for quick assistance with any inquiries or issues.

Resources section with helpful guides, tutorials and troubleshooting tips.

Axiom America launched its Arcus Printers division in 2021 to better serve U.S. customers. “At Arcus Printers, our commitment to customer satisfaction sets us apart in the industry,” Belk said. “We recognized a need for equipment that not only runs smoothly, but is backed by unparalleled support. Our ability to make swift and significant modifications to our printers, addressing customer requests while maintaining superior quality, underscores our dedication. With turnaround times as short as two weeks, we ensure our customers receive the best-in-class solutions tailored to their exact specifications.”

Learn more about the company’s range of decorating equipment and software solutions and explore the new website.

Advertisement