Press Releases
Lawson Announces Its 75th Anniversary and Technology Open House
Held in St. Louis, MO, the May event will feature cutting-edge printing technologies.
(PRESS RELEASE) St. Louis— Don’t miss out on the ultimate celebration of innovation and creativity! Lawson Screen & Digital Products invites you to an exclusive hands-on Technology Showcase in St. Louis, MO, marking its 75th anniversary on May 17th from 10 AM to 3 PM. Dive into the heart of cutting-edge printing technologies, including DTF, DTG, and screen-printing automation, at Lawson’s international headquarters in St. Louis.
Get up close and personal with top-of-the-line equipment from industry giants like Epson, Roland, and DTF Station, as the companies unveil their latest advancements. Experience the power of an 8-color DTF printer with an expanded color gamut, the efficiency of American-made DTF Shaker/Baker, and explore the convenience of a small-footprint screen reclaimer, plus much more.
Secure your spot now to receive a complimentary gift upon registration and win exciting door prizes. Indulge in refreshments served throughout the day as you network with fellow enthusiasts and experts alike.
This immersive learning opportunity will take place at 5110 Penrose St., St. Louis, MO. Visit golawson.com, e-mail info@golawson.com, or call 314-382-9300 to pre-register.
Let's Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET'S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let's Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
