Lawson Screen & Digital Products, Inc. Announces Partnership with Stahls’ Hotronix Heat Presses

(PRESS RELEASE) Lawson Screen & Digital Products, Inc., is pleased to announce its partnership to offer Stahls’ Hotronix® Heat Presses.

“Partnering with Stahls’ Hotronix allows Lawson to further our commitment to Make It Simple for our customers,” said Taylor Landesman, Vice President at Lawson Screen & Digital Products, Inc. “We are excited to offer the Stahls’ Hotronix Heat Presses into our product portfolio, empowering businesses with top-tier equipment that ensures exceptional results and productivity.”

Stahls’ Hotronix® Heat Presses are renowned within the industry for their precision and efficiency. This partnership enables Lawson Screen & Digital Products, Inc. to provide customers with a broader range of high-performance heat press solutions suitable for various printing applications.

The addition of Stahls’ Hotronix® Heat Presses to Lawson Screen & Digital Products, Inc.’s inventory further solidifies Lawson’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the printing industry. Whether for garment decoration, promotional products, or personalized items, these heat presses help screen printers, DTF, DTG and HTV printers achieve better results.

You can now explore and acquire Stahls’ Hotronix Heat Presses through Lawson Screen & Digital Products, Inc.’s website and benefit from the expertise and support that the company is known for in the field of printing technology.

For more information about the new partnership or to browse the comprehensive range of Stahls’ Hotronix® Heat Presses available through Lawson Screen & Digital Products, Inc., visit golawson.com.

Advertisement

About Lawson Screen & Digital Products, Inc.