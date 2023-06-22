Connect with us

Press Releases

Nazdar Receives Silver EcoVadis Medal for Sustainability Efforts

Company honored for outstanding commitment to sustainability and high social standards.
mm

Published

9 hours ago

on

Nazdar has been awarded the Silver EcoVadis Medal for sustainability.
Nazdar has been awarded the Silver EcoVadis Medal for sustainability.

(PRESS RELEASE) Nazdar, a leading manufacturer of inks and coatings for a diverse range of commercial applications, announces that it has been awarded the Silver EcoVadis Medal for sustainability.

A global organisation, EcoVadis has been evaluating the efforts of companies to operate sustainably and comply with high social standards since it was founded in 2007. EcoVadis examines a business’s sustainability management across the environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

During its most recent evaluation of Nazdar, EcoVadis looked at the ongoing efforts by the business to become more sustainable, as well as its plans to implement further environmental programs. EcoVadis was suitably impressed with Nazdar’s approach and awarded the company a silver medal to recognize its work. The award puts Nazdar in the top 25 percent of companies assessed by EcoVadis.

Nazdar has a long-term commitment to the environment and has launched a number of initiatives to not only help the business achieve its own goals, but also to pass these on to customers that have similar ambitions and objectives.

As an EcoVadis silver medallist, Nazdar now ranks among some of the leading companies in the world in terms of sustainability and environmental protection.

“We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised for our sustainable efforts,” says Evan Benbow, vice president of Research and Development, at Nazdar. “We are very proud of our various environmental programs and how they have helped both the business and our customers; to have this commitment recognised by a leading global organisation such as EcoVadis is a significant endorsement.”

Advertisement
SUBMITTING PRESS RELEASES Send your press releases to Screen Printing at press@screenprintingmag.com. Learn about our submission guidelines.

 

Cyclists Peddle Screen Printing Fundamentals
Art, Ad, or Alchemy

Cyclists Peddle Screen Printing Fundamentals
Art, Ad, Alchemy, and… Altruism?
Art, Ad, or Alchemy

Art, Ad, Alchemy, and… Altruism?
Talented Young Creatives
Art, Ad, or Alchemy

Talented Young Creatives

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Send your press releases to Screen Printing at press@screenprintingmag.com. Learn about our submission guidelines.

Advertisement

SPONSORED VIDEO

Let’s Talk About It

Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry

LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular