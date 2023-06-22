Press Releases
Nazdar Receives Silver EcoVadis Medal for Sustainability Efforts
Company honored for outstanding commitment to sustainability and high social standards.
(PRESS RELEASE) Nazdar, a leading manufacturer of inks and coatings for a diverse range of commercial applications, announces that it has been awarded the Silver EcoVadis Medal for sustainability.
A global organisation, EcoVadis has been evaluating the efforts of companies to operate sustainably and comply with high social standards since it was founded in 2007. EcoVadis examines a business’s sustainability management across the environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.
During its most recent evaluation of Nazdar, EcoVadis looked at the ongoing efforts by the business to become more sustainable, as well as its plans to implement further environmental programs. EcoVadis was suitably impressed with Nazdar’s approach and awarded the company a silver medal to recognize its work. The award puts Nazdar in the top 25 percent of companies assessed by EcoVadis.
Nazdar has a long-term commitment to the environment and has launched a number of initiatives to not only help the business achieve its own goals, but also to pass these on to customers that have similar ambitions and objectives.
As an EcoVadis silver medallist, Nazdar now ranks among some of the leading companies in the world in terms of sustainability and environmental protection.
"We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised for our sustainable efforts," says Evan Benbow, vice president of Research and Development, at Nazdar. "We are very proud of our various environmental programs and how they have helped both the business and our customers; to have this commitment recognised by a leading global organisation such as EcoVadis is a significant endorsement."
