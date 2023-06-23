Markzware Brings IDMarkz to Apple App Store

(PRESS RELEASE) DAYTON, NV — Markzware announces that IDMarkz, a stand-alone Adobe InDesign previewer and converter for the graphic arts industry, is available in the Apple App Store, for the first time. With a dedicated page in Apple’s desktop applications market, IDMarkz is easy and quick to find and access.

Apple Store App to Preview and Convert Adobe InDesign Files

To be able to preview InDesign files, just drag-and-drop InDesign .indd or .indt documents onto the IDMarkz application. Markzware’s IDMarkz offers you a high-quality, zoomable preview, while conveniently displaying helpful document details. Markzware’s InDesign converter will open InDesign files in a variety of desktop publishing (DTP) applications and will also export the files as IDML, PDF, TIF, PNG, JPEG, or GIF file formats.

InDesign Utility Enhances DTP File Production Workflows

With IDMarkz, users are able to:

quickly process Adobe InDesign documents, for faster production

use a versatile InDesign file app, without Creative Cloud subscriptions

easily preview and convert InDesign files, on the macOS platform

More Markz-Line Apps Coming Soon to Apple App Store

Advertisement

In the near future, Markzware plans to add other “Markz-Line” stand-alone applications to Apple’s app store, including PDFMarkz, QXPMarkz, and OmniMarkz. PDFMarkz previews and converts PDF documents. QXPMarkz previews and converts QuarkXPress documents. OmniMarkz (a combination of IDMarkz, PDFMarkz, and QXPMarkz) previews and converts InDesign, PDF, and QuarkXPress documents.

Pricing

Pricing for IDMarkz is $/€ 109 for a 12-month Subscription and $/€ 179 for a Perpetual license. IDMarkz is available for purchase through the IDMarkz page on the Markzware website, from authorized Markzware resellers, and now via the Apple App Store.

Buy now here.

Video: InDesign Preview, Export and Conversion with IDMarkz – NEW

About Markzware

Markzware, Inc., a privately-held company based in Dayton, Nevada, is the leading software publisher providing solutions for document previewing, data conversion, and print quality control. Markzware supports major graphic software layout applications that printers, publishers, and graphic arts professionals use worldwide. Markzware B.V. is their European office located in The Netherlands.

Advertisement