Press Releases
Markzware Brings IDMarkz to Apple App Store
Allows macOS users to preview and convert Adobe InDesign files with ease.
(PRESS RELEASE) DAYTON, NV — Markzware announces that IDMarkz, a stand-alone Adobe InDesign previewer and converter for the graphic arts industry, is available in the Apple App Store, for the first time. With a dedicated page in Apple’s desktop applications market, IDMarkz is easy and quick to find and access.
Apple Store App to Preview and Convert Adobe InDesign Files
To be able to preview InDesign files, just drag-and-drop InDesign .indd or .indt documents onto the IDMarkz application. Markzware’s IDMarkz offers you a high-quality, zoomable preview, while conveniently displaying helpful document details. Markzware’s InDesign converter will open InDesign files in a variety of desktop publishing (DTP) applications and will also export the files as IDML, PDF, TIF, PNG, JPEG, or GIF file formats.
InDesign Utility Enhances DTP File Production Workflows
With IDMarkz, users are able to:
- quickly process Adobe InDesign documents, for faster production
- use a versatile InDesign file app, without Creative Cloud subscriptions
- easily preview and convert InDesign files, on the macOS platform
More Markz-Line Apps Coming Soon to Apple App StoreAdvertisement
In the near future, Markzware plans to add other “Markz-Line” stand-alone applications to Apple’s app store, including PDFMarkz, QXPMarkz, and OmniMarkz. PDFMarkz previews and converts PDF documents. QXPMarkz previews and converts QuarkXPress documents. OmniMarkz (a combination of IDMarkz, PDFMarkz, and QXPMarkz) previews and converts InDesign, PDF, and QuarkXPress documents.
Pricing
Pricing for IDMarkz is $/€ 109 for a 12-month Subscription and $/€ 179 for a Perpetual license. IDMarkz is available for purchase through the IDMarkz page on the Markzware website, from authorized Markzware resellers, and now via the Apple App Store.
Buy now here.
Video: InDesign Preview, Export and Conversion with IDMarkz – NEW
About Markzware
Markzware, Inc., a privately-held company based in Dayton, Nevada, is the leading software publisher providing solutions for document previewing, data conversion, and print quality control. Markzware supports major graphic software layout applications that printers, publishers, and graphic arts professionals use worldwide. Markzware B.V. is their European office located in The Netherlands.Advertisement
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Markzware Brings IDMarkz to Apple App Store
Adrienne Palmer Shares Industry News on 2 Regular Guys Podcast
US Urges Mexico to Investigate Alleged Workers’ Rights Violations at Denim Factory
Know the True Costs of 4 Curing Options for Direct-to-Film Adhesives
We’re Not the Screen Printer You Should Be Mad At
Discrimination Lawsuit Against S&S Activewear to Move Forward
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Special Reports + Analysis4 weeks ago
30 Ways Screen Printers Can Overcome Anxiety
-
Special Reports + Analysis3 weeks ago
Know the True Costs of 4 Curing Options for Direct-to-Film Adhesives
-
News4 weeks ago
Fake Trial Focuses on Accident at Screen Printing Shop
-
Woulda Coulda Shoulda2 weeks ago
We’re Not the Screen Printer You Should Be Mad At
-
Headlines1 week ago
Discrimination Lawsuit Against S&S Activewear to Move Forward
-
Press Releases4 weeks ago
Winners Announced for FESPA Awards 2023
-
News4 weeks ago
Sales.Ink Launches to Support Salespeople in Screen Printing Shops
-
Marshall Atkinson2 weeks ago
7 Ways to Educate Your Shop Staff