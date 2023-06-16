FESPA Events in Munich Attract Nearly 15,000 Attendees

(PRESS RELEASE) FESPA Global Print Expo, European Sign Expo and Personalisation Experience (23 – 26 May 2023, Messe Munich) delivered a stimulating, high-energy environment where visitors and exhibitors focused on opportunities for business growth.

Exhibitors shared overwhelmingly positive feedback, praising the vibrant, busy halls, the decision-making seniority of the audience and delegates’ readiness to invest. 84% of visitors held decision-making positions, a 15% increase compared to 2022. 73% of visitors were MD, CEOs, owners or managers.

The three co-located events attracted 14,776 unique visitors from 134 countries. Investment in new technology was a priority for the majority, with 50% planning an investment within 12 months. Of the two-thirds of visitors choosing to disclose budget, the collective median budget has almost doubled year on year, to Euros 2 billion.

Delegates also committed more time to their participation in the event, with 54% attending over multiple days. This brought total attendance to 22,757 over the four-day show, an increase of 42.5% compared with the Berlin events in 2022.

German printers represented 25% of the total audience, with numbers from the host country up by 38% compared with 2022. Overall, 83% of visitors were from Europe, with the most significant delegate groups outside Germany coming from Italy, Austria, the UK, The Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, Czech Republic and France.

The full removal of long-haul travel restrictions further boosted the 2023 events and enabled the return of a host of exhibiting companies. Visitors from Asia accounted for more than 10% of the total audience this year, compared with only 4% in 2022. More than 750 decision-makers from speciality print businesses in Africa, the Americas and Oceania also visited the shows in Munich.

The launch of Personalisation Experience attracted significant visitor interest, highlighting the scope of the commercial opportunity for print businesses who can offer personalisation, individualisation or customisation, whatever the application.

Michael Ryan, Head of FESPA Global Print Expo comments: “This year’s events in Munich really proved how positively the international speciality print and signage communities have bounced back. Business leaders from all over the world came with an appetite to understand what’s changing in the market and a determination to innovate and invest to expand their offering. We saw our total audience grow substantially compared with 2022, with more individual visitors investing more time to explore everything we and our exhibitors could offer, including our Sustainability Spotlight, FESPA Awards gallery and World Wrap Masters feature.”

Marta Fraile, Head of Channel Marketing EMEA at Roland DG comments: “FESPA 2023 was a great success with the business seeing a growth in sales opportunities versus last year’s. We noted a higher quality of visitor, with many of those we spoke to expressing a strong intent to invest in new equipment. FESPA remains an annual highlight in the industry calendar, as it allows us to gather with partners and customers from across the world to celebrate the technology and creativity of the print industry.”

The next FESPA Global Print Expo will take place in Amsterdam, The Netherlands from 19 to 24 March 2024, alongside European Sign Expo, Personalisation Experience and Sportswear Pro.

