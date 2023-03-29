Press Releases
BlueCotton Incorporates AI into Online Design Studio
AI text-to-image generator eliminates design fees and long wait times, company says.
(PRESS RELEASE) Bowling Green, KY – BlueCotton, a leading online custom screen printing and embroidery company, proudly announces the launch of its AI text-to-image generator in their online Design Studio. Since 2007, BlueCotton’s Design Studio has helped customers across the nation create custom t-shirts for businesses, schools, churches, sports teams, and more, using a library of clip art, fonts, and the option to upload their own images. The addition of AI technology further simplifies the design process, making custom t-shirt design accessible to users of any skill level.
The AI text-to-image generator enables customers to describe their envisioned design with text and instantly receive a variety of generated options to choose from. This innovative technology eliminates the need for expensive graphic design fees and long wait times, making custom t-shirt design more accessible and affordable than ever.
Mike Coffey, founder and CEO of BlueCotton, said, “The focus of BlueCotton is continuous improvement of the customer and employee experience. We believe this is yet another step in making the process of creating your own design easy, no matter the skill or creative level of the user.”
The AI text-to-image technology is an excellent complement to the existing BlueCotton Design Studio, allowing users to generate graphics effortlessly and combine them with text using a wide selection of fonts. As AI technology becomes more integrated into everyday life, BlueCotton’s AI-powered Design Studio positions the company at the forefront of innovation in custom t-shirt design.
The free AI-powered Design Studio can be accessed at https://www.bluecotton.com/designer
About BlueCotton
Founded in 1991, BlueCotton has been dedicated to connecting with customers and providing memorable experiences through custom t-shirts and embroidered apparel. With a minimum order size of just six pieces, BlueCotton makes custom apparel accessible for any group or event. The company handles all printing and embroidery in-house and ships directly to consumers nationwide from Bowling Green, KY. BlueCotton guarantees on-time delivery of high-quality products and offers a free replacement policy for any mistakes. Customers rate BlueCotton 4.8 stars on Trustpilot.Advertisement
