Connect with us

Garment Printing

mm

Published

2 days ago

on

Lawson Screen &#038; Digital Products DTF Bundles

Lawson Screen & Digital Products DTF Bundles

Each bundle includes a printer, powder applicator/dryer, and a comprehensive range of supplies.

Lawson’s comprehensive DTF Bundles are designed to fit direct-to-film (DTF) printing processes for businesses of all sizes. They offer a suite of essential tools required for DTF printing. Each bundle includes a printer, powder applicator/dryer, and a comprehensive range of supplies, providing a turnkey solution for businesses seeking to excel in the garment printing industry. Made-in-the-USA equipment is available with all of Lawson’s packages.

Lawson

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Lawson
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

Related Topics:
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

click to Comment(Comment)
Advertisement

Most Popular