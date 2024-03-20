Garment Printing
Lawson Screen & Digital Products DTF Bundles
Each bundle includes a printer, powder applicator/dryer, and a comprehensive range of supplies.
Lawson’s comprehensive DTF Bundles are designed to fit direct-to-film (DTF) printing processes for businesses of all sizes. They offer a suite of essential tools required for DTF printing. Each bundle includes a printer, powder applicator/dryer, and a comprehensive range of supplies, providing a turnkey solution for businesses seeking to excel in the garment printing industry. Made-in-the-USA equipment is available with all of Lawson’s packages.
