Garment Printing
Brother DTG Direct-to-Garment Pretreatment Machine
Two configurations available.
Brother DTG has launched the Schultz PretreatMaker 5 and Schultz PretreatMaker 5 Max DTG pretreatment machines. The PretreatMaker 5 is designed for mid-size to high-volume shops using GTXpro and GTXpro B DTG presses, offering an adjustable five-nozzle system with six presets and max. spray area of 16.5 x 23.6 in. Smart Spray technology enables users to input total gram amount and spray size. Additional features include water and pretreat tanks with digital level monitoring, three-color LED production stage tracking lamp, 7-in. touchscreen display with intelligent menu, advanced chip technology with scan-to-spray barcode feature, and internal log file.
The PretreatMaker 5 Max offers many of the same features and is engineered for mass-production shops using GTX600 printers. The pretreatment machine offers a spray area of 24.8 x24.8 in. for oversized designs.
MANUFACTURER: Brother DTG
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
