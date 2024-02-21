Gildan Ultra Cotton 2000 Gets Soft

The brand’s hero T-shirt will now feel softer and have improved printability qualities.

Gildan®’s classic Ultra Cotton® 2000 is about to get even softer thanks to a new cotton technology. The brand’s hero T-shirt will now feel softer and have improved printability qualities. It is a classic width, has a rib collar, taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability. Safety Green is compliant with ANSI-ISEA 107 high-visibility standards. Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and is made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes. Plastic waste is diverted from landfills annually by the removal of polybags from all products except color white.

