Connect with us

Garment Printing

mm

Published

10 hours ago

on

Gildan Ultra Cotton 2000 Gets Soft 

Gildan Ultra Cotton 2000 Gets Soft 

The brand’s hero T-shirt will now feel softer and have improved printability qualities.

Gildan®’s classic Ultra Cotton® 2000 is about to get even softer thanks to a new cotton technology. The brand’s hero T-shirt will now feel softer and have improved printability qualities. It is a classic width, has a rib collar, taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability. Safety Green is compliant with ANSI-ISEA 107 high-visibility standards. Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and is made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes. Plastic waste is diverted from landfills annually by the removal of polybags from all products except color white.

Gildan

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Gildan
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Advertisement

Most Popular