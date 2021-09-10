Connect with us

Carolina Made Dri Duck’s Denali Pullover

Carolina Made now offers the Dri Duck’s Denali pullover made of melange heather 7-ounce mountain fleece and 100% polyester. It features 90/10 polyester/spandex dewspo trims, stretch cuff and waistband, quarter-length snap placket, anti-pill exterior and interior, anti-static finish. It is available in charcoal, fatigue, and platinum colors and in sizes S-4XL.

Carolina Made

MANUFACTURER: Carolina Made
