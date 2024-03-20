Connect with us

Sportsman Cap & Bag Imperial Headwear

The Dyno caps offer natural anti-odor and anti-microbial properties.

The Imperial Headwear line has expanded its lineup to include 11 new cap styles. Since its establishment in 1916, Imperial has been designed for the lifestyle, golf and resortwear segments. The Dyno caps in the Lab Series showcase the world’s first Merino Wool sweatband, offering natural anti-odor and anti-microbial properties. Complementing the Lab Series are two new rope caps, DNA012 — the Live Wire, and DNA014 — the Golden Hour.

Imperial Headwear

MANUFACTURER: Imperial Headwear
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

