Stahls’ Chenille Patches

Chenille patches are a new custom transfer option in the dimensional emblems and patches product offering. They give apparel decorators the ability to create the classic look and feel of vintage letterman jackets, collegiate fraternities, and high-end fashion. They are available in 50 thread color options, with nine felt backing colors. Patches are a single layer of thread with felt fabric border and can be ordered as heat-applied transfers or with pressure-sensitive adhesive to be used on hard goods.

