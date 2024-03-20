Connect with us

Media & Substrates

mm

Published

2 days ago

on

Stahls’ Chenille Patches

Stahls’ Chenille Patches

Available in 50 thread color options, with nine felt backing colors.

Chenille patches are a new custom transfer option in the dimensional emblems and patches product offering. They give apparel decorators the ability to create the classic look and feel of vintage letterman jackets, collegiate fraternities, and high-end fashion. They are available in 50 thread color options, with nine felt backing colors. Patches are a single layer of thread with felt fabric border and can be ordered as heat-applied transfers or with pressure-sensitive adhesive to be used on hard goods.

Stahls’

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Stahl’s
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Related Topics:
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

click to Comment(Comment)
Advertisement

Most Popular