Media & Substrates
Stahls’ Chenille Patches
Available in 50 thread color options, with nine felt backing colors.
Chenille patches are a new custom transfer option in the dimensional emblems and patches product offering. They give apparel decorators the ability to create the classic look and feel of vintage letterman jackets, collegiate fraternities, and high-end fashion. They are available in 50 thread color options, with nine felt backing colors. Patches are a single layer of thread with felt fabric border and can be ordered as heat-applied transfers or with pressure-sensitive adhesive to be used on hard goods.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Stahl’s
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Most Popular
-
Press Releases2 months ago
VersaSTUDIO BY-20 Becomes First Desktop DTF Printer to Earn a BLI 2024 Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence
-
Columns2 months ago
5 Revenue Generators You Likely Aren’t Thinking About
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy2 weeks ago
F&I Printing Is Everywhere!
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy2 months ago
Getting “Tuff” with Art
-
Editor's Note1 month ago
Meet Our New Editor-in-Chief
-
Andy MacDougall2 weeks ago
Functional and Industrial Printing is EVERYWHERE!
-
Andy MacDougall2 months ago
Talking Flatstock and Rock Posters with Tuffy Tuffington
-
Case Studies2 months ago
A Printer’s Best Tool: Reviewing the Latest Heat Presses