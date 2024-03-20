Independent Trading Toddler Sweat Shorts

Made of super-soft special-blend fleece, these lightweight toddler sweat shorts are a great add-on sale to a T-shirt for schools, day cares, and a host of children’s events and organizations. They are made of 6.5-ounce ring-spun cotton/polyester with a 32-singles cotton/polyester blend face yarn, which provides a smooth, stable surface for printing. PRM11SRT also features an elastic waistband with flat drawcord, sewn eyelets, sewn fly detail, a back pocket, jersey-lined hand pockets, and a tapered knee opening.

