Connect with us

Media & Substrates

mm

Published

2 days ago

on

Independent Trading Toddler Sweat Shorts

Independent Trading Toddler Sweat Shorts

Made of 6.5-ounce ring-spun cotton/polyester with a 32-singles cotton/polyester blend face yarn.

Made of super-soft special-blend fleece, these lightweight toddler sweat shorts are a great add-on sale to a T-shirt for schools, day cares, and a host of children’s events and organizations. They are made of 6.5-ounce ring-spun cotton/polyester with a 32-singles cotton/polyester blend face yarn, which provides a smooth, stable surface for printing. PRM11SRT also features an elastic waistband with flat drawcord, sewn eyelets, sewn fly detail, a back pocket, jersey-lined hand pockets, and a tapered knee opening.

Independent Trading Co.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Related Topics:
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

click to Comment(Comment)
Advertisement

Most Popular