World Emblem Color Swatch Books

Includes six preselected colors and includes all three types of leather.

Color card swatch books for five of World Emblem’s most popular patch materials — PV+, Genuine Leather, Faux Leather, Faux Suede and Chenille — are now available. These color charts provide a tangible, accurate representation of the colors and textures of each material. They help customers better visualize how the finished product will look and reduce the risk of misunderstandings or dissatisfaction. The PV+ book includes six preselected colors and includes all three types of leather.

POST CATEGORIES