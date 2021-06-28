Datacolor ColorReader EZ Portable Tool

Designed to color match and provide coordinating colors.

Datacolor has expanded its ColorReader family of color-matching tools with the addition of ColorReader EZ. The portable device uses an advanced color sensor and white LED to evenly illuminate flat, smooth surfaces to identify the closest color match in CIE Lab, RGB, and hex measurements. The device connects to the smartphone ColorReader app via Bluetooth to provide coordinating hues and suggested color schemes.

