T-Seps 4.0 Color Separation Software 

Plug-in for Adobe Photoshop.

T-Seps 4.0 is the latest version of the automated color separation plug-in for Adobe Photoshop. Engineered for high-end color separations, the software outputs separation for simulated process color, index color, and CMYK process color T-shirt applications. The plug-in is compatible with all Creative Cloud versions of Photoshop.

T-SEPS

MANUFACTURER: T-SEPS
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry

