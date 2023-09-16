T-Seps 4.0 Color Separation Software

Plug-in for Adobe Photoshop.

T-Seps 4.0 is the latest version of the automated color separation plug-in for Adobe Photoshop. Engineered for high-end color separations, the software outputs separation for simulated process color, index color, and CMYK process color T-shirt applications. The plug-in is compatible with all Creative Cloud versions of Photoshop.

POST CATEGORIES