Digital Art Solutions Graphics Builder New Collections

Designed for creating decorated apparel designs for resorts, outdoor businesses, etc.

Digital Art Solutions has released Graphics Builder 11, a collection of modern stock art designs featuring wildlife, tropical flora, tents, sharks, Southwest icons, palm trees, waves, plaid patterns, and more. Designed for creating decorated apparel designs for resorts, outdoor businesses, Greek organizations, spiritwear, and more, the toolkit includes:

  • 72 editable, retail-inspired interactive design templates
  • 72 retail-inspired illustrations
  • Shapes, banners, crests, shields, borders and icons such as a paw print, anchor, and dog bone
  •  A variety of background options

Digital Art Solutions, which is changing its name to GraphicsFlow, has also released a graduation graphics collection. The full-color design catalog includes vector-based clip art of mascots and graduation caps; graphic elements including banners, borders, flags, crests, and decorative geometric shapes; and interactive design templates, apparel design concepts, and a collection of fonts.

Digital Art Solutions

