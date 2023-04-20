Equipment Zone DTF Printer System

Direct-to-film printer and powder applicator/shaker/dryer unit package.

Equipment Zone has announced the EZ-Jet Pro 24 direct-to-film printer with powder applicator/shaker/dryer units built on commercial-grade frames for industrial indoor production, without the need for outdoor venting. The package offers print widths up to 24 in., a film roll tensioning system to reduce head strikes, integrated two-layer filter unit with replaceable filters, bulk ink system, white ink recirculating system, and Cadlink RIP software. The EZ-Jet Pro 24 printer and powder/shaker/dryer are also available as standalone units.

POST CATEGORIES