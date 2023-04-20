Industrial Printing
Equipment Zone DTF Printer System
Direct-to-film printer and powder applicator/shaker/dryer unit package.
Equipment Zone has announced the EZ-Jet Pro 24 direct-to-film printer with powder applicator/shaker/dryer units built on commercial-grade frames for industrial indoor production, without the need for outdoor venting. The package offers print widths up to 24 in., a film roll tensioning system to reduce head strikes, integrated two-layer filter unit with replaceable filters, bulk ink system, white ink recirculating system, and Cadlink RIP software. The EZ-Jet Pro 24 printer and powder/shaker/dryer are also available as standalone units.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Equipment Zone
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Industrial Printing
Most Popular
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Miller Imprints Closing After 40 Years in Business
-
Headlines3 days ago
Walmart Pulls Shirt with Hidden Obscenity
-
Best of the Business4 weeks ago
Live Printing Is a Boon for Chicago Apparel Decorator
-
Expert Perspectives1 week ago
Screen Printers Should Find Their Lane and Stay in It
-
Nicole Pape2 weeks ago
Don’t Waste Your Time Focusing on Competitors
-
Brain Squad3 weeks ago
Top Ways to Fight Cut-Rate Pricing from Online Printing Giants
-
Buzz Session3 days ago
Do Screen Printers Donate Used Equipment to Schools or Other Print Shops?
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Big Sioux Screen Printing Damaged by Fire