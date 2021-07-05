Kornit Digital Atlas Max DTG Industrial Press

Kornit Digital’s Atlas Max DTG carbon-neutral, industrial-scale production printer is engineered for on-demand garment decoration. The press is the first to feature Kornit’s Max technology for sustainably imaging multiple fabric types and integrating XDi 3D capabilities for high-density graphic decoration designed to replicate embroidery, vinyl, and heat transfer in a waste-free digital process, the company reports.



The Atlas Max offers a max. printing area of 23.5 x 35 in.; six-channel NeoPigment Eco-Rapid ink set; Eco-Rapid QFix for enhanced white and color laydown at any speed and Eco-Rapid Intensifier for durable impressions; automated wrinkle detection system; embedded humidity and ink recirculation systems; 1200-dpi max. resolution; and more. The press can image textiles including cotton, polyester, cotton-poly blends, Lycra, viscose, silk, leather, denim, linen, wool, and more.

