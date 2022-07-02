Fastpens Sparta Ballpoint Pens

Engineered to write in any direction without clogging or drying up, according to the company.

Fastpens has revealed Sparta Ballpoint Pens, a plastic pen with black ink engineered to write in any direction without clogging or drying up, according to the company. Featuring a white barrel and clip with twist top, the pen offers a 40 x 7-mm area designed for full-color digital printing names, graphics, or logos.

Available in six trim colors: black, blue, light blue, red, orange, and green.

