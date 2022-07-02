Independent Trading Tie Dye Fleece Pant

Offering in black, navy, aqua blue, pink, cotton candy, and sunset swirl.

Independent Trading Co. has expanded color options for the PRM50PTTD Men’s Tie Dye Fleece Pant, now offered in black, navy, aqua blue, pink, cotton candy, and sunset swirl. The tie dye pant with back pocket and two jersey-lined hand pockets is composed of 9-oz 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton 30-singles face yarn for smoother decoration. Offered in XS-2XL; matching pullover hooded sweatshirts are also available.

