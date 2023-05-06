Independent Trading Toddler Sweatshorts

Lightweight special-blend fleece in three colors.

Independent Trading’s PRM11SRT Lightweight Toddler Sweatshorts are made of soft, special-blend fleece with 6.5-oz ringspun cotton/poly with a 32-singles cotton/poly blend face yarn for smooth, stable decoration. Offered in black, nickel (gunmetal heather), and forest camo heather, the relaxed-fit blanks feature an elastic waistband with flat drawcord, sewn eyelets and fly, back pocket and jersey-lined hand pockets, tearaway label, and a tapered knee opening. Available in sizes 2T, 3T, and 5/6.

