Independent Trading Youth Pullover

Adds youth size tie dye hoodie.

Independent Trading has added a youth size to its PRM1500TD Midweight Tie Dye Hooded Pullover, constructed with 9-oz, 80% ringspun cotton/20% poly blend fleece and 100% cotton 30-singles face yarn for a stable printing surface. Features include sewn eyelets, 1×1 ribbing at the cuffs and waistband, split-stitch double-needle-sewn seams, twill-taped neck, and jersey-lined hood. The standard-fit hooded pullover is available in youth sizes XS-XL and six tie-dyed colors: black, navy, aqua blue, pink, sunset swirl, and cotton candy.

