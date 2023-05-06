Digital Printing
Inkcups Benchtop Cylinder Printer
Expands Helix series with compact, entry-level press.
Inkcups has launched the Helix One, an entry-level, compact benchtop cylinder printer. The digital direct-to-object press is engineered to print full CMYK + white + varnish + optional jettable primer onto straight-walled and tapered cylindrical substrates such as plastic bottles and cups, stainless steel tumblers, powder-coated drinkware, and more. Additional features include servo-driven, fully automated, programmable tooling fixture with height adjustment and high-precision linear drive; 8-W segmented software-controlled UV curing unit; automated wiping and capping station; white and black sub-tank recirculating system; and MEMs printhead technology with 3-pL drop size and integrated temperature control system.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Inkcups
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Walmart Pulls Shirt with Hidden Obscenity
-
Best of the Business1 week ago
There Are Boundless Benefits of Mentoring Young Entrepreneurs
-
Marshall Atkinson1 week ago
7 Strategies for Beating Your Competition
-
Headlines4 days ago
T-Shirt Maker Sued by Trader Joe’s
-
Andy MacDougall2 weeks ago
Live-Printed Poster Raises $15,000 for Long Beach Nonprofit
-
Expert Perspectives4 weeks ago
Screen Printers Should Find Their Lane and Stay in It
-
Buzz Session5 days ago
Do Screen Printers Donate Used Equipment to Schools or Other Print Shops?
-
News3 weeks ago
Ohio Screen Printer Plans Expansion