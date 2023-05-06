Connect with us

Inkcups Benchtop Cylinder Printer

 Expands Helix series with compact, entry-level press.

Inkcups has launched the Helix One, an entry-level, compact benchtop cylinder printer. The digital direct-to-object press is engineered to print full CMYK + white + varnish + optional jettable primer onto straight-walled and tapered cylindrical substrates such as plastic bottles and cups, stainless steel tumblers, powder-coated drinkware, and more. Additional features include servo-driven, fully automated, programmable tooling fixture with height adjustment and high-precision linear drive; 8-W segmented software-controlled UV curing unit; automated wiping and capping station; white and black sub-tank recirculating system; and MEMs printhead technology with 3-pL drop size and integrated temperature control system.

Inkcups

MANUFACTURER: Inkcups
