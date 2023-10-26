Epson Hybrid DTG and DTF Printer

Enables transfer printing on wide variety of materials.

Epson has announced the SureColor F2270 hybrid press for direct-to-garment (DTG) and digital-transfer-film (DTF) printing. Equipped with a 14 x 16-in. quick-load platen, the printer is designed to image a wide variety of materials, including uniquely shaped items such as shoes, hats, mugs, and more. Features include PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead with automated garment thickness optimization and Nozle Verification Technology plus UltraChrome DG2 Ink for vibrant, photographic prints; cartridge-free bulk ink pack system; dedicated cleaning solution channels and fabric head wiper system; Epson Garment Creator 2 software; and Epson Cloud Solution PORT live production monitoring.

