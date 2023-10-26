Roland DGA Desktop Printer/Cutters

Two 20-in. digital printer/cutters.

Roland DGA has launched two next-generation BN2 Series desktop printer/cutters, the 20-in. BN2-20 (CMYK + white) and BN2-20A (CMYK). The entry-level devices offer precision integrated contour cutting capabilities and the same high-def printheads, eco-solvent inks, and cutting technology as the company’s large-format models, Roland DGA reports. Features include automated sensor adjustment, Utility software for convenient operation, intuitive design with front-loading ink and media setup, FlexiDesigner VersaStudio Edition and VersaWorks 6 software, and more. Applications include heat-transfer apparel, tote bags, labels, decals, signs, displays, window graphics, home décor, and more.





