Ricoh DTG Printers 

Two new 12.6 x 18-in. presses.

Ricoh DTG has announced two new 12.6 x 18-in. direct-to-garment printers: the Ricoh Ri 4000 and Ricoh Ri 1000x.

The Ri 4000 is engineered for imaging 100% polyester and high-polyester blend substrates with integrated Enhancer (pretreatment) liquid system that eliminates the need for an additional pretreatment machine, according to the company. The press leverages 8 inkjet printheads, a closed-loop ink delivery system with automated white ink circulation, and new water-based pigmented CMYK + white ink for a soft feel.

The Ri 1000x entry-level press is designed to image a variety of substrates including cotton, blends, canvas, totes, wood, and more. A Media Type for Dark Garment mode enables better prints on dark garments and an Extra Fine mode utilized nine-pass unidirectional printing for enhanced image quality and color gradation, the company reports.

Additional features for both presses include automated table height adjustment up to 1.2 in., precision ink monitoring and maintenance system, automated printhead cleaning, and optional 10.5 x 13-in. and 16 x 19.6-in. platens.

