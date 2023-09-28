Digital Printing
Equipment Zone Direct-to-Film Printer
Images media up to 17 in. wide.
Equipment Zone has added the EZ-Jet Pro 17 DTF printer system, equipped with a direct-to-film press, automated powder/shaker/dryer system, and floor stand. Designed for production environments, the printer system offers a chip-free bulk ink system, CADlink RIP Software, white ink recirculating system, integrated dual-filter system to eliminate need for external exhaust, and automated film tensioning system. The EZ-Jet Pro 17 is engineered to fit through 36-in. doorways and to image substrates as wide a 17 in.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Equipment Zone
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing
