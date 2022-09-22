Connect with us

Inkcups Helix Printer Lustre Effect

Metallic-looking embellishments for cylindrical digital printers.

Inkcups has launched Lustre Effect for Helix cylindrical digital printers, enabling users to print a metallic appearance on aluminum, stainless, and other metal cylindrical substrates. Available as a software update, Lustre Effect offers hundreds of metallic shades plus embellishments features including gradations, dimensions, hidden and subtle watermarks, and patterns with the metallic colors in a simplified design and print production process, according to the company.

Inkcups

