Media & Substrates
Inkcups Helix Printer Lustre Effect
Metallic-looking embellishments for cylindrical digital printers.
Inkcups has launched Lustre Effect for Helix cylindrical digital printers, enabling users to print a metallic appearance on aluminum, stainless, and other metal cylindrical substrates. Available as a software update, Lustre Effect offers hundreds of metallic shades plus embellishments features including gradations, dimensions, hidden and subtle watermarks, and patterns with the metallic colors in a simplified design and print production process, according to the company.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Inkcups
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Promo Apparel Supplier Shuts Down
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Screen Shop Workers Protest Outside of Building Following Layoffs
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
70-Year-Old Screen Printing Business Finds New Ownership
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Screen Printer Signs Second College Football Quarterback to NIL Deal
-
Tips and How-To3 weeks ago
Screen Printing with Foils and Metallic Inks: Weighing the Pros vs. Cons
-
Products and Processes3 days ago
14 Special Effects You Can Use to Enhance Your Screen Prints
-
Headlines2 days ago
3 Apparel Printers Land on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies
-
Women in Screen Printing1 week ago
Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Women in Screen Printing Awards