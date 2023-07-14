International Coatings Reformulated Ink

General Purpose Color Series offers improved print, performance, and curing.

International Coatings Company has reformulated its General Purpose Color Series (7600 Series) for improved print, performance, and curing characteristics. Featuring 26 ready-for-use ink colors, the series is part of the FlexCure line and cures between 275 F and 325 F. Features include high pigment loads for max print coverage, creamy texture, high opacity, reduced squeegee pressure for manual printing and high-speed wet-on-wet automatic printing, and more. Applications include fine detail and halftone printing using fine mesh counts.

