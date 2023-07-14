Inks & Coatings
International Coatings Reformulated Ink
General Purpose Color Series offers improved print, performance, and curing.
International Coatings Company has reformulated its General Purpose Color Series (7600 Series) for improved print, performance, and curing characteristics. Featuring 26 ready-for-use ink colors, the series is part of the FlexCure line and cures between 275 F and 325 F. Features include high pigment loads for max print coverage, creamy texture, high opacity, reduced squeegee pressure for manual printing and high-speed wet-on-wet automatic printing, and more. Applications include fine detail and halftone printing using fine mesh counts.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: International Coatings Company
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings
Most Popular
-
Buzz Session4 weeks ago
33 Screen Printers Opine on Industry Influencers
-
News2 weeks ago
Missouri Garment Manufacturer Faces Lawsuit Over Breach of Contract
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
#SPTakeoverTuesday Highlights 20 Screen Printing Shops and Counting
-
News2 weeks ago
Ryonet Collaborates With Lee Stuart on Screen Printing Starter Press
-
News2 weeks ago
OSG Announces AI Training with Dane Clement of Great Dane Graphics
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy1 week ago
Not All Bees Bumble…
-
News3 weeks ago
US Urges Mexico to Investigate Alleged Workers’ Rights Violations at Denim Factory
-
Press Releases4 weeks ago
FESPA Events in Munich Attract Nearly 15,000 Attendees