International Coatings White Ink

Reintroduced after COVID-related production suspension.

International Coatings has reintroduced Paramount White screen-printing ink after pandemic-related supply chain issues led to a production pause. Part of the Flex Cure line, the ultra-low-bleed ink is engineered to cure between 275°F and 325°F on heat-sensitive and dye migrating fabrics including 50/50 blends and 100% polyester. Additional features include high pigment composition for opaque, vibrant prints on light or dark fabrics and creamy viscosity for printing intricate designs or fine lines using automatic or manual presses.

