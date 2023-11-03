Inks & Coatings
International Coatings White Ink
Reintroduced after COVID-related production suspension.
International Coatings has reintroduced Paramount White screen-printing ink after pandemic-related supply chain issues led to a production pause. Part of the Flex Cure line, the ultra-low-bleed ink is engineered to cure between 275°F and 325°F on heat-sensitive and dye migrating fabrics including 50/50 blends and 100% polyester. Additional features include high pigment composition for opaque, vibrant prints on light or dark fabrics and creamy viscosity for printing intricate designs or fine lines using automatic or manual presses.
MANUFACTURER: International Coatings Company
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings
