Madeira USA Polyester Metallic CR Embroidery Thread

Available in 30 silver, gold and jewel tones.

Madeira USA has revealed the Polyester Metallic CR 40-weight embroidery thread. The polyester core is wrapped in metallic foil and soft polyester foil and is available in 2700-yard cones. It does not require a needle change or machine speed adjustments as it’s made of 68% polyester/32% metalized polyester. According to the company, the product withstands drying temperatures of 203° F; resists bleaching agents and oxidization; and is available in 30 silver, gold, and jewel tones.

