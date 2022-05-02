Business & Industry
Markzware QXPMarkz Mac Software
The software also offers the ability to export content as PDF, PNG, JPEG, TIFF, and GIF, plus text from layout as plain text, RTF, or HTML.
Markzware has released QXPMarkz 2022 Mac preview, conversion, and publishing software for macOS. The standalone desktop application enables Mac users to open QuarkXPress 2022 documents in Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Affinity Publisher, and previous QuarkXPress versions (QXP 2017 and later) without the need for the QuarkXPress application, the company reports. The software also offers the ability to export content as PDF, PNG, JPEG, TIFF, and GIF, plus text from layout as plain text, RTF, or HTML.
MANUFACTURER: Markzware
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry
