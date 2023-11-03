Media & Substrates
Name Badges International Executive Name Tags
Designed for corporate settings.
Name Badges International has unveiled Executive Name Badges professional name tags for corporate settings. The badge is made of metal with a silver or gold metallic border, scratch- and fade-resistant polyurethane coating, and magnetic fastener. Offered in four standard sizes with a range of color and font options.
MANUFACTURER: NameBadges International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
