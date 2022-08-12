Connect with us

Garment Printing

mm

Published

13 hours ago

on

ROQ Eco Automated Press

ROQ Eco Automated Press

Up to 18 colors and 20 pallets.

The Roqprint Eco automatic screen-printing press from Roq is offered in 15 configurations ranging from 8 colors and 10 platens up to 18 colors and 20 platens. Reaching sprint speeds up to 1300 garments/hr, the Eco series offers aluminum honeycomb pallets, polychromatic touchscreen central control panel, additional command panels in each printhead, pneumatic screen holder “U” clamp and pin systems, integrated special effects features such as automatic flock and automatic foil, and more.

ROQ International

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: ROQ International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Most Popular