ROQ Eco Automated Press

Up to 18 colors and 20 pallets.

The Roqprint Eco automatic screen-printing press from Roq is offered in 15 configurations ranging from 8 colors and 10 platens up to 18 colors and 20 platens. Reaching sprint speeds up to 1300 garments/hr, the Eco series offers aluminum honeycomb pallets, polychromatic touchscreen central control panel, additional command panels in each printhead, pneumatic screen holder “U” clamp and pin systems, integrated special effects features such as automatic flock and automatic foil, and more.

