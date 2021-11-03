World Emblem Beveled Patches

Available in metallic and nonmetallic finishes.

World Emblem’s FlexStyle Beveled patches are designed for adding a 3D look to hard goods, hats, and heavy-duty garments such as outerwear. The emblems are offered with a low-melt backing that can be heat applied to cotton, polyester, and cotton/poly fabrics or a pressure-sensitive, self-adhesive backing for application to flat, dry surfaces including glass, wood, metal, and plastic. Available in metallic and nonmetallic finishes.

POST CATEGORIES