Connect with us

Media & Substrates

mm

Published

4 mins ago

on

Borderless Name Badges

NameBadges Borderless Plastic Name Badges

Available with pin or magnetic backing in three sizes.

Name Badges International has added Borderless Plastic Name Badges to the company’s family of identification products. The polyurethane-coated, scratch- and fade-resistant badges offer black or white outside edges, a wide range of background colors and font options, and optional full-color printing of logos and text. Available with pin or magnetic backing in three sizes: 2.9 x 1 in., 2.9 x 1.4 in., and 2.9 x 1.2 in.

NameBadges International

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: NameBadges International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Advertisement

Most Popular