Borderless Name Badges

Media & Substrates
NameBadges Borderless Plastic Name Badges
Available with pin or magnetic backing in three sizes.
Name Badges International has added Borderless Plastic Name Badges to the company’s family of identification products. The polyurethane-coated, scratch- and fade-resistant badges offer black or white outside edges, a wide range of background colors and font options, and optional full-color printing of logos and text. Available with pin or magnetic backing in three sizes: 2.9 x 1 in., 2.9 x 1.4 in., and 2.9 x 1.2 in.
MANUFACTURER: NameBadges International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
