Brother DTG Printer Management Software

Brother DTG Printer Management Software

Offers a comprehensive display for managing multiple machines and monitoring status and ink levels.

Brother DTG has launched Insight Lab printer management software for GTX and GTXpro direct-to-garment presses. The software offers a comprehensive display for managing multiple machines and monitoring status and ink levels, with one-click ink pouch reordering through the Brother Partner Portal.

Brother DTG

