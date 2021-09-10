Garment Printing
Brother DTG Printer Management Software
Offers a comprehensive display for managing multiple machines and monitoring status and ink levels.
Brother DTG has launched Insight Lab printer management software for GTX and GTXpro direct-to-garment presses. The software offers a comprehensive display for managing multiple machines and monitoring status and ink levels, with one-click ink pouch reordering through the Brother Partner Portal.
MANUFACTURER: Brother DTG
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
