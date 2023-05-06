Media & Substrates
DTF Transfer Paper
Eco-friendly alternative to Direct-To-Film transfer film.
Colman and Company has released Economy DTF Transfer Paper Film, a paper transfer for DTF printing. The eco-friendly, 23.6-in. transfer is made with paper-based recyclable material. The paper is coated on one side, with both sides white. Features include matte finish, smooth peeling, soft hand feel, and bright color output.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Colman and Company
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
