13 mins ago

DTF Transfer Paper

 Eco-friendly alternative to Direct-To-Film transfer film.

Colman and Company has released Economy DTF Transfer Paper Film, a paper transfer for DTF printing. The eco-friendly, 23.6-in. transfer is made with paper-based recyclable material. The paper is coated on one side, with both sides white. Features include matte finish, smooth peeling, soft hand feel, and bright color output.

Colman and Company

MANUFACTURER: Colman and Company
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

