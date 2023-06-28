Digital Printing
Epson DTG/DTF Hybrid Printer
Apparel press compatible with uniquely shaped items.
Epson has revealed the SureColor F2270 hybrid direct-to-garment and direct-to-film press designed for custom apparel, promotional product, and e-commerce fulfillment printing, including uniquely shaped substrates. Features include PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead with Nozzle Verification Technology, UltraChrome DG2 ink in CMYK + white, max resolution of 1200 dpi with Variable-Sized Ink Droplet technology, cartridge-free 800-mL bulk ink pack system, automated garment thickness adjustment, dedicated cleaning solution channels and fabric head wiper system, 4.3-in. touchscreen control center, quick-load paten, Epson Garment Creator 2 workflow software, and Epson Cloud Solution Port production monitoring software.
MANUFACTURER: Epson
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing
